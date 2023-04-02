Advertisement
McCabe back in action for Arsenal today

Apr 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
There's another big game in the title race in the Women's Super League today.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has started for 4th placed Arsenal in their clash with 2nd placed Manchester City.

City lead 1-0 after just over 15 minutes of play.

Elsewhere, Everton are hosting Tottenham with that game just underway while at 3 Leicester can move off the bottom of the table with a win over fellow strugglers Reading at 3.

Then this evening West Ham play Liverpoolin London and Aston Villa take on champions Chelsea.

