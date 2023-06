Kylian Mbappé has denied he’s trying to engineer a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 24-year old has opted not to renew his current deal at Paris Saint-Germain meaning he can leave for free next summer.

But in response to a La Parisien tweet claiming he could join Real this summer, Mbappé said that was untrue and that he was happy to stay at P-S-G next season.