Mayo clinch Division 1 title

Mayo claimed a second Allianz Football League Division One title in five years yesterday.

Kevin McStay's men beat Galway by 14 points to 11 at Croke Park.

Dublin had too much for Derry in the Division Two decider, winning by 4-6 to 11 points.

Advertisement

Offaly will play in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League next year.

The Faithful edged out Kildare by 24 points to 1-18 in yesterday's Division 2A final at Portlaoise.

In the Division 2B final, Meath came out on top against Donegal by 20 points to 14.