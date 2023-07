In Ladies Football, Kerry, Mayo and Cork all confirmed their spots in the All Ireland quarter finals.

Kerry beat Cavan by 2-21 to 2-5 in Tralee, Mayo were 2-15 to 8 point winners over Laois, and Cork ran out easy 8-12 to 2-3 winners over Tipperary.

Defending champions Meath and Donegal do battle in Navan from 7.30.