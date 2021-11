Match details have been confirmed for the AIB Munster Club Hurling Championship matches at the end of the month.

On Sunday November 28th Kilmoyley go to Moyne-Templetuohy of Tipperary for their

Intermediate Quarter-Final.

A day earlier in a Junior Quarter-Final Tralee Parnells will take on Skeheenarinky from Tipperary at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Both matches will be at 1.30 and there must be a result on the day.