Mason to work as assistant coach for new boss

Ryan Mason will continue to work as an assistant coach at Tottenham alongside new manager Ange Postecoglou.

He had been linked with a move away from Spurs having gained interest from other clubs following his spell as interim manager.

Former Celtic and Leicester coach Chris Davies is part of Postecoglou's coaching team, while former Australia captain Mile Jedinak has also been appointed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea mdifielder Ruben Loftus Cheek is in line for a move to AC Milan, with a deal reportedly agreed in principle.