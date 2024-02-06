Advertisement
Martinez set for spell on the sidelines

Feb 6, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrysport
Martinez set for spell on the sidelines
Man utd
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Argentine sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over West Ham, and will be out of action for at least eight weeks.

