Martial says it was 'immense honour' to spend nine years at United

Anthony Martial says it was an 'immense honour' to spend nine years at Manchester United.

The France international last night confirmed he's set to leave Old Trafford, having joined the club in 2015.

Martial didn't confirm which club he's moving to, but said he's leaving 'to take on new challenges'.

Kieran McKenna is poised to extend his stay at Ipswich Town by signing a new long-term contract.

Confirmation is expected in the coming days, after Chelsea and Brighton had expressed an interest in securing the Fermanagh native's services.

It's understood Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will be installed as Chelsea's new manager.