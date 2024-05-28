Advertisement
Sport

Martial says it was 'immense honour' to spend nine years at United

May 28, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Martial says it was 'immense honour' to spend nine years at United
Man utd
Share this article

Anthony Martial says it was an 'immense honour' to spend nine years at Manchester United.

The France international last night confirmed he's set to leave Old Trafford, having joined the club in 2015.

Martial didn't confirm which club he's moving to, but said he's leaving 'to take on new challenges'.

Advertisement

====

Kieran McKenna is poised to extend his stay at Ipswich Town by signing a new long-term contract.

Confirmation is expected in the coming days, after Chelsea and Brighton had expressed an interest in securing the Fermanagh native's services.

Advertisement

It's understood Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will be installed as Chelsea's new manager.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Women's squad continue preparations today for Euro qualifier with Sweden
Advertisement
Djokovic begins French Open campaign this evening
Olympic qualifiers for 2 Irish boxers today
Advertisement

Recommended

Olympic qualifiers for 2 Irish boxers today
2 Irish cards today
Nadal out of French Open
Agg signs new contract with Birmingham
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus