Mark Allen's won a rather tense clash with his ex-partner Reanne Evans at the British Open.

It's the first time the pair have faced each other since an acrimonious split 13 years ago.

Evans refused Allen's pre-match handshake, but he eventually won the tight contest 3-2.

Jordan Brown returns to action in the second round today.

The world number-40 faces China's Bai Langning.

Meanwhile, Michael Judge is in first round action today, taking on Wales' Andrew Pagett.