Mannion misses out on Ireland squad; Kerry's McCarthy also omitted

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion has missed out on Vera Pauw's pre-World Cup training squad through injury.

The centre back picked up a knock to her knee while training with her club last month.

Kerry's Savannah McCarthy is also omitted.

Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan have both been included in the 31 player panel after recently returning from injury.

Captain Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva will link up with the squad after their upcoming friendly with Zambia on June 22nd.