Mannion, McCarthy and McCaffrey on Dublin bench

The experienced trio of Paul Mannion, James McCarthy and Jack McCaffrey have all been named on the bench for Dublin's All Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter final with Galway.

Boss Dessie Farrell has gone with the same starting 15 that drew with Mayo in their final round robin group game for tomorrow's clash in Croke Park.

Damien Comer is back in the starting line up for Galway - Shane Walsh meanwhile has won his fitness battle after limping off against Monaghan last week and starts alongside Comer in the full forward line.