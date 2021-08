Manchester United remain unbeaten in the new Premier League season after winning 1-nil at Wolves.

Mason Greenwood scored the winner for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The United boss says his side rode their luck

Advertisement

Tottenham are top of the table with 3 wins from 3 after they beat Watford 1-0.

Burnley and Leeds played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.