Manchester United Close To Signing Juventus Midfielder

Manchester United are close to signing Adrien Rabiot (pr: Rabee-oh) from Juventus.

The French midfielder has fallen out of favour with the Turin giants, and has entered the final year of his contract.

United have agreed an 18-million euro fee for the 27-year old, but still have to discuss personal terms with Rabiot’s agent-mother, Veronique.

Timo Werner will undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of a return to R-B Leipzig.

The German forward is signing a permanent deal at the club he left for Chelsea two years ago for 58-million euro.

Meanwhile, Leipzig have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko (pr: Sheshko).

The Slovenian forward will join the German Bundesliga club next summer.

Malang Sarr is also leaving Chelsea this week.

The French defender is signing a loan deal with Monaco.

Nottingham Forest are seeking to have Harry Arter’s contract terminated.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder earned an extension and pay rise by virtue of Forest’s promotion, despite Arter spending last season out on loan.

Forest are in talks with the 32-year old to extricate him from his deal and continue his career elsewhere.