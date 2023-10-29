Manchester derby today

City boss Pep Guardiola says it's far too early to call today's Manchester derby a title clash.

His side can go nine points clear of their rivals with victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both were tipped to be challenging to win the Premier League at the start of the season.

But Guardiola believes - with just nine games played - you can't rule United out of contention

Kick off is at 3:30pm.

A win for City would see them go level on points with Arsenal.

The Gunners cut the gap to league leaders Spurs to 2 points with a 5-0 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

Elsewhere today, West Ham and Everton meet in the early game with kick off at 1pm.

An hour later, Brighton play host to Fulham, Luton travel to Aston Villa and Liverpool clash with Nottingham Forest.

All those games get underway at 2pm.

Newcastle twice let a lead slip as they drew 2-all at Wolves.

Callum Wilson got both goals for Eddie Howe's side who remain sixth in the Premier League.