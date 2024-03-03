Manchester derby this afternoon in Premier League

Pep Guardiola says he understands the huge amount of pressure that's on his opposite number Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester clubs meet in the Derby this afternoon with City playing host to United.

The home side know they need a win if they're to close the gap to league leaders Liverpool to a single point by the end of the day.

Kick off at the Etihad is at 3:30pm.

Before that, Burnley need a win over Bournemouth if they're to keep their Premier League survival hopes alive.

They meet at Turf Moor from 1pm.

The final game of the day yesterday saw Aston Villa come out on top in a topsy turvy encounter with Luton.

Substitute Lucas Digne gave the Villains a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road after the hosts brought it back to 2-2 late on.