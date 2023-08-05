Advertisement
Manchester clubs confirm signings

Aug 5, 2023 14:39 By radiokerrynews
Three Premier League title contenders have confirmed some big signings - with Manchester City making Josko Gvardiol the second most expensive defender ever.

The Croatia centre-back's joined for 77-point-6-million-pounds from RB Leipzig, on a five year contract.

Manchester United have a new striker, bringing in highly-rated Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a fee which could reach 72-million-pounds.

Chelsea added Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton, for 25-million.

