Kerry LGFA have ratified the management teams for the Under 14 and 16 ladies football sides for 2022.

Donal O Doherty, Hannah Devlin, S&C Miriam O Keeffe along with Mentors Jimmy Scanlon and Tim O Connor will take charge of the Under 16 side.

While Jeremiah O Sullivan, Mags O Donoghue and S&C Dermot Brennan with oversee the Under 14 side.