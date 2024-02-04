Man Utd defeat West Ham

Manchester United have returned to the Premier League's top six with a 3-nil victory at home to West Ham.

Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the table following a 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Nottingham Forest edged two points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-all draw at Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Sunderland have missed the chance to return to the Championship play-off places after a 1-all draw away at Middlesbrough.

They equalised with seven minutes remaining after falling behind at the Riverside.

The result keeps the visitors a point outside the top six, while their opponents - who went ahead through Marcus Forss - stay 12th.