Man United win at Newport

Manchester United survived a scare from Newport County to advance to the last 16 in the FA Cup yesterday.

The visitors lost a two goal lead at Rodney Parade, before eventually winning by four goals to two.

Liverpool advanced after a 5-2 victory over Norwich, while Wolves beat West Brom 2-nil.

Watford and Southampton played out a 1-all draw.

===

A home tie against Newcastle is the prize on offer for Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.

They meet at Ewood Park at 7:30pm.

===

Egypt have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage - losing 8-7 on penalties to Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Their tie was level at 1-all after extra-time.

They'll face Guinea on Friday, after they reached the quarter-finals with a stoppage-time winner in their 1-nil victory over 10-man Equatorial Guinea, who had earlier missed a spot kick.

===

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes will be hoping to lead his Cape Verde side into the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations this evening.

They take on Mauritania with a place in the quarter finals up for grabs.

They kick off at 5pm.

Later, defending champions Senegal face tournament hosts Ivory Coast in the last 16 at 8pm.

===

Palestine take part in their first ever knockout game in the Asian Cup tonight.

They face home side Qatar in the last 16 with an 8pm kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Before that, it's an 5pm kick off in the clash between Iraq and Jordan.

===

Former Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 21 year old joins from Crystal Palace on loan after spending the first half of the season with Wycombe Wanderers.