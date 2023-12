Erik ten Hag suffered the manager of the month curse as Manchester United were hammered 3-nil by Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Brighton were held to a 1-all draw by Burnley, who are only off the bottom on goal difference after Chris Wilder got his first win back as Sheffield United boss, 1-nil at home to Brentford.

Nottingham Forest are five points above the relegation zone after a 1-all draw away at Wolves.