Man United let two-goal lead slip in Europa League

Apr 14, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United let a two-goal lead slip to draw with Sevilla in the Europa League last night.

The first leg of their quarter-final finished 2-all at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire's own goal in added time levelling the tie.

Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off and the extent of his injury is uncertain.

The return leg takes place next Thursday.

United boss Erik Ten Hag doesn't feel his team had the best of luck in the tie.

In the Conference League, Danny Ings was on the mark for West Ham in their 1-all draw with Gent.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

