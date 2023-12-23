Advertisement
Sport

Man United beaten by West Ham

Dec 23, 2023 14:37 By radiokerrynews
Manchester United have now gone four games without scoring a goal after a 2-nil defeat at West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus found the net for the hosts at the London Stadium.

David Moyes' side are up to sixth in the Premier League table with United eighth.

History will be made in the next hour when Rebecca Welch becomes the first woman to referee a match in the top flight - as Fulham host Burnley.

Among the other 3 o'clock fixtures, Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of his first game as Nottingham Forest boss - at home to Bournemouth.

The Christmas leaders will be decided this evening - when leaders Arsenal head to third-placed Liverpool, who are only a point behind.

Leeds United thrashed second placed Ipswich 4-nil to move to within seven points of the Championship's automatic promotion places.

The goals came from Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and an own goal by Leif Davis at Elland Road.

Leicester are now three points clear at the top with a game in hand.

