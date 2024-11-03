Man United against Chelsea today in Premier League

Interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first Premier League match this afternoon.

The former striker leads his side in their clash with Chelsea later after a big win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup during the week.

The Red Devils face the Blues with kick off at Old Trafford at 4:30pm.

Before that, Tottenham are looking to build on their win over Manchester City in midweek.

They are at home against Aston Villa in the 2pm kick off.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League this morning.

They came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Manchester City dropped to second after they suffered their first defeat of the campaign. The champions were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Arsenal also lost. They went down 1-nil at Newcastle thanks to Alexander Isak's goal.

Nottingham Forest are up to third. Chris Wood scored his eighth goal of the season as they beat West Ham 3-nil.

Southampton got their first victory since promotion to the top flight. Adam Armstrong's strike secured them a 1-nil success at home to Everton.

Jordan Ayew's 94th minute equaliser meant Leicester's game at winless Ipswich finished 1-1.

Wolves and Crystal Palace played out a thrilling 2-all draw.