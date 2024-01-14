Man City win at Newcastle

Kevin de Bruyne scored on his return from injury as Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-2 to move two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool.

He also set up Oscar Bobb's winner, as the defending champions fought from 2-1 down.

A penalty was the difference in the west London derby as Chelsea got past Fulham 1-nil.

Tottenham can climb into the Champions League places with victory over Manchester United this afternoon.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4:30pm.

Before that, Everton play host to Aston Villa with kick off at Goodison Park at 2pm.

((Dur v Man C 1230, Che v Whu 1300, Der v Lei, Lon v Mon 1500))

Everton scored three second half goals to beat Aston Villa 3-nil and book their place in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

W-S-L side Manchester City will be out to avoid a shock defeat to second tier Durham today.

Holders Chelsea are at home to West Ham and Arsenal play Watford among 15 ties in total.

An East Midlands rivalry between Derby and Leicester is one of two later kick-offs, along with London City Lionesses against Moneyfields.

The draw for the last-16 takes place tomorrow evening.

Mo Salah is looking to lead his Egypt side to Africa Cup of Nations glory this year.

They kick off their campaign against Mozambique in Group B from 5pm.

Later in the same group, Chris Hughton's Ghana take on Cape Verde from 8pm.

The action kicks off today with the meeting of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at 2pm.