Advertisement
Sport

Man City go top of Premier League

Apr 30, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Man City go top of Premier League Man City go top of Premier League
Share this article

Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League.

The 2-1 win over Fulham has taken them a point clear of rivals Arsenal and they've played a game less.

Erling Haaland equalled the record for goals scored in a season in the top flight by finding the net for a 34th time.

Advertisement

Newcastle remain third in the table. They came from behind to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1.

Manchester United are on course for a top four finish. They were 1-nil winners at home to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth are all but safe. They thrashed relegation threatened Leeds 4-1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus