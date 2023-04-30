Man City go top of Premier League

Manchester City have moved to the top of the Premier League.

The 2-1 win over Fulham has taken them a point clear of rivals Arsenal and they've played a game less.

Erling Haaland equalled the record for goals scored in a season in the top flight by finding the net for a 34th time.

Newcastle remain third in the table. They came from behind to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1.

Manchester United are on course for a top four finish. They were 1-nil winners at home to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth are all but safe. They thrashed relegation threatened Leeds 4-1.