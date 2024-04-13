Advertisement
Man City go top

Apr 13, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have thrashed Luton 5-1 to go top of the Premier League.

They're now two points clear of title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool - who both play tomorrow.

Newcastle thumped Tottenham 4-nil earlier to climb to sixth - but Manchester United can go back above them if they beat Bournemouth this evening.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest's 2-all draw with Wolves moves them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Bottom side Sheffield United lost 2-nil at Brentford, while fellow strugglers Burnley held Brighton 1-all.

