Feb 4, 2024 16:30 By radiokerrysport
Man City go top
Manchester City have moved to the top of the Women's Super League - for a few hours at least - with a 2-nil victory over Leicester.

Late goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly gave them a seventh straight win in the division.

Arsenal let a lead slip in a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in Leah Williamson's first start since suffering an anterior crucial ligament injury in April.

Mikey Harris lost in his first match as Brighton interim boss - going down 2-nil to Manchester United.

Liverpool grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-all draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea can regain top spot if they avoid defeat against Everton.

