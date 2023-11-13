Man City draw at Chelsea

Manchester City missed the chance to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a thrilling 4-all draw at Chelsea.

Rodri looked to have given the champions the win but they conceded a penalty in stoppage time, with Cole Palmer converting from the spot.

Liverpool are second after their 3-nil win over Brentford, while Aston Villa beat Fulham 3-1.

West Ham were 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest and Brighton played out a 1-all draw with Sheffield United.

Evan Ferguson didn't feature in that game for Brighton due to a suspected back injury, meaning he's now a doubt for Ireland's clash with the Netherlands on Saturday.