Aston Villa are up to second in the Premier League table.

Douglas Luiz's late penalty helped his side to a 3-2 win over Burnley at Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Manchester City were 2-nil winners over Sheffield United, Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1 while Wolves were 3-nil winners over Everton.

Chelsea took all three points from the lunchtime kick-off thanks to a 3-2 win away to Luton Town.