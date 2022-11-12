Man City defeat means Arsenal top of the tree for Christmas

Brentford scored a 98th minute winner to beat champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
The defeat means Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a victory over Wolves in the late game.
Advertisement
Brentford scored a 98th minute winner to beat champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
The defeat means Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a victory over Wolves in the late game.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus