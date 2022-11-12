Advertisement
Sport

Man City defeat means Arsenal top of the tree for Christmas

Nov 12, 2022 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Brentford scored a 98th minute winner to beat champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The defeat means Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the table to five points with a victory over Wolves in the late game.

