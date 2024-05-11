Man City at Fulham this lunchtime

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are away to Fulham in the lunchtime fixture.

After that, attention turns to the relegation fight.

A Nottingham Forest win at home to Chelsea this evening will send Burnley down, regardless of how Vincent Kompany’s side do against Tottenham.

Luton Town could also lose top flight status, if they don’t better Forest’s result when they go to West Ham.

Elsewhere today, Bournemouth play Brentford.

Everton are at home to Sheffield United

Newcastle host Brighton

And Wolves play Crystal Palace.