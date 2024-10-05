Man City and Arsenal win in Premier League

Manchester City and Arsenal have kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool - but both were given a scare.

City held on to beat Fulham 3-2, while Arsenal came back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Wolves remain winless after being thrashed 5-3 by Brentford.

Advertisement

West Ham eased past Ipswich 4-1, while Leicester edged Bournemouth 1-nil to pick up three points for the first time this season.

Newcastle can move into the top four if they triumph at Everton this evening.