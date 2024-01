In the FA Cup Manchester City are through to the fourth round.

The holders beat Huddersfield Town 5-nil in their third round tie at the Etihad.

Leeds advanced thanks to a 3-nil win over Peterborough, and West Brom were 4-1 winners over Aldershot Town.

Wrexham had a 1-nil victory away to Shrewsbury, but the other three ties held today will require replays.

West Ham and Bristol City played out a 1-all draw, while it finished Nottingham Forest 2 Blackpool 2 at the City Ground.