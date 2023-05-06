Man City 4 clear in Premier League

Manchester City have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

The title challengers beat Leeds 2-1 in Sam Allardyce's first game in charge of the relegation-threatened side.

Two late goals helped Chelsea to a first victory since caretaker boss Frank Lampard returned as they triumphed 3-1 at Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Liverpool will mark the coronation of King Charles ahead of their match with Brentford by playing the national anthem.

In the Scottish Premiership, bottom side Ross County were 2-nil winners over Livingston.