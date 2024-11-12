Major names will not feature for England against Republic of Ireland

A number of major names will not feature for England against the Republic of Ireland this weekend.

Eight players have pulled out of their squad for the Nations League game at Wembley as well as their trip to Greece.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka are amongst the group who are not available.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been given his first call-up as one of the replacements.

Jarrod Bowen, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tino Livramento and James Trafford have all also been added to their squad.

Gary Lineker is to leave the BBC's Match of the Day at the end of the current season.

The former Barcelona, Tottenham and England striker has presented the Premier League highlight's show since 1999.

Lineker is expected to stay with the BBC to host live football until the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.

He's the corporation's highest paid star.