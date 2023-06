Real Madrid have reportedly made Tottenham striker Harry Kane their "priority" signing after the shock departure of Karim Benzema.

Kane's future has been in the spotlight after Spurs endured another disappointing season.

Meanwhile, England striker Tammy Abraham faces a long period on the side-lines after reportedly suffering a knee ligament injury during Roma's final match of the season.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Spezia in Serie A, but Abraham was stretchered off.