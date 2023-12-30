Advertisement
Luton v Chelsea gets PL programme underway today

Dec 30, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
There's another busy day of Premier League action on the cards today with Luton Town and Chelsea kicking it off at lunchtime.

Luton will be looking to build upon their two recent wins over Sheffield United and Newcastle.

Chelsea meanwhile come into this off the back of a win over Crystal Palace midweek.

Action at Kenilworth Road gets underway at half-past-12.

At 3-o'clock meanwhile Brentford host Crystal Palace, bottom side Sheffield United go to champions Manchester City, Aston Villa play Burnely and Wolves entertain Everton.

Then at half-past-5 Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet at The City Ground.

United manager Erik ten Hag has said this week that he believes their new investors Ineos do want to work with him and see him stay on as boss.

The Petrochemicals firm agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club on Christmas Eve - a deal subject to Premier League approval.

