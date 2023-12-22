Advertisement
Sport

Luton manager pays tribute medical staff who saved Tom Lockyer's life

Dec 22, 2023 16:56 By radiokerrysport
Luton manager Rob Edwards has paid tribute to the medical staff who saved Tom Lockyer's life.

The club captain is recovering at home after suffering a cardiac arrest during last weekend's Premier League match at Bournemouth.

He's had a small defibrillator device fitted to prevent it happening again.

Edwards says Lockyer is in good spirits

Inter Miami have announced the signing of striker Luis Suarez.

The ex-Liverpool forward will be playing alongside a number of former Barcelona team-mates, including Lionel Messi.

Suarez joins ahead of the 2024 MLS season after being named the Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian league thanks to his 26 goals in 53 appearances for Gremio.

