Sport

Luton bid to climb out of Premier Leagues bottom three

Jan 12, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport

Luton Town have the chance to climb out of the Premier League's bottom three at the expense of Everton tonight.

Rob Edwards' side are away to fellow strugglers, Burnley and kick-off at Turf Moor is at 7.45.

