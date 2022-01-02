Advertisement
Lukaku to miss Chelsea's clash with Liverpool

Jan 2, 2022 11:01 By radiokerrysport
Lukaku to miss Chelsea's clash with Liverpool
It's understood Romelu Lukaku won't be a part of Chelsea's squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League later - following his controversial recent interview.

The striker recently said he was unhappy with his role at the club - which boss Thomas Tuchel said was not "helpful".

There are some reports that the interview was unauthorised.

Thomas Tuchel's side are the hosts for the main game of the day.

Going into the match, the Blues, who sit second in the table, are just one point ahead of the visitors in third.

Tuchel's side are 11 points behind Manchester City and have drawn three out of their last four top flight matches.

Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sideline after returning a suspected positive test for Covid.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at half-past-4.

