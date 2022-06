Shane Lowry is the leading Irish player after round one of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

He carded a three under opening round of 69.

Six players, including Players Champion Cameron Smith - lead on 5 under par.

Rory McIlroy is 2 under and Seamus Power is level par.

Leona Maguire is one under par after the opening round at the US Women's Open in North Carolina.

Stephanie Meadow is one over, with Mina Harigae the leader on seven under.