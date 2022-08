Shane Lowry is 4-under par following back-to-back rounds of 68 at the St. Jude Invitational.

Rory McIlroy carded a 69 - he’s 1-under par.

But Seamus Power will miss the cut on 4-over par after shooting a 73.

American J-J Spaun has a one-shot lead at the halfway point.