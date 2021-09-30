Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the running as 2021 TG4 All Star nominations announced.

All-Ireland senior champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations for the 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

The Royals stunned Dublin earlier this month in the decider to claim their first crown.

The Dubs, who had won the four previous senior finals, have been rewarded with nine nominations following a season that also saw the Sky Blues collect the Lidl National League Division 1 title.

Cork, who lost out to Meath in the semi-final, have seven players nominated for All Star awards, while Mayo, defeated by Dublin in the last four, have earned six nominations.

There are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is up against

Eimear Scally (Cork) and Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal) for the Left corner forward award.

Ni Mhuircheartaigh is fourteen seasons into her Kerry senior career and her appetite for scores, and success, remains as powerful as ever.

The corner forward has two All Star awards under her belt winning them back to back in 2012 & 2013.