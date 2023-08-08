Lopetegui set to leave role as Wolves manager

Julen Lopetegui is set to leave his role as Wolves manager on the eve of the new Premier League season.

The Spaniard has been left frustrated by Wolves’ financial constraints.

Former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil has been lined up as a replacement.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya.

No keeper made more saves in the Premier League last season than the Spaniard.

Raya will provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

It’s been a busy day for Tottenham in the transfer market.

They’ve paid Wolfsburg an initial 40-million euro for centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Spurs have also shelled out 14-million euro for Rosario Central’s 19-year old striker, Alejo Veliz.

Both players have signed six-year deals.

Newcastle have completed the 37-million euro signing of full-back Tino Livramento from Southampton.