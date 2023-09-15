Longford player banned after incident in Kerry match

A Longford player has been suspended for 3 games in the wake of their game against Kerry FC one week ago.

The League Of Ireland said this afternoon that Viktor Serdeniuk has been sanctioned for violent conduct.

Full statement:

Advertisement

Following receipt of a report of a not seen incident in the League of Ireland fixture between Kerry FC and Longford Town FC on 8 September, 2023, an Independent Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Longford Town player Viktor Serdeniuk with a suspension for the offence of violent conduct.

Viktor Serdeniuk will now serve a three-match suspension in accordance with FAI Disciplinary Regulations.

This evening's FAI Cup quarter-final between Cork City and Wexford will go ahead as planned,

Advertisement

The pitch at Turner's Cross has passed a second pitch inspection ahead of the 7.45 kick-off.