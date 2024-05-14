Advertisement
Sport

Longford move off foot of First Division

May 14, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Longford move off foot of First Division
Share this article

Longford Town’s second win in three matches saw them move off the foot of the SSE Airtricity First Division last night.

Second half goals from Ross Fay and Dean O’Shea secured a 2-1 win at home to fellow strugglers Treaty United.

Kerry FC drop to the basement

Advertisement

====

Shelbourne say their new lease on Tolka Park allows for fresh investment and improvement in the Drumcondra ground.

Dublin City Council last night voted in favour of Shels holding a 250-year lease.

Advertisement

Shelbourne must pay D-C-C a total of 1-million euro for the lease in three instalments, the last of which is due in December 2026.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Villa closing in Champions League; City aiming to return to summit
Advertisement
Ireland look to secure an historic T20 series win over Pakistan
Giro Dï¿½Italia resumes today
Advertisement

Recommended

Giro Dï¿½Italia resumes today
Moira Murrell recommended for appointment as Chief Executive of Cork County Council
Injuries for Munster
Gardaí investigate Tralee incident involving major damage to parked car
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus