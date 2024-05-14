Longford move off foot of First Division

Longford Town’s second win in three matches saw them move off the foot of the SSE Airtricity First Division last night.

Second half goals from Ross Fay and Dean O’Shea secured a 2-1 win at home to fellow strugglers Treaty United.

Kerry FC drop to the basement

Advertisement

====

Shelbourne say their new lease on Tolka Park allows for fresh investment and improvement in the Drumcondra ground.

Dublin City Council last night voted in favour of Shels holding a 250-year lease.

Advertisement

Shelbourne must pay D-C-C a total of 1-million euro for the lease in three instalments, the last of which is due in December 2026.