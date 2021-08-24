Advertisement
Lohan set to stay on as Clare boss

Aug 24, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Lohan set to stay on as Clare boss
Brian Lohan is set to continue as Clare hurling manager for another three years.

He'd come to the end of his original two-year term, with their season ended by an All Ireland qualifier defeat to Cork.

Earlier in the year, Clare posted league wins over Kilkenny and Dublin.

Liam Cahill is set to make a decision on his future later this week.

He's reportedly been approached by the Tipperary county board to replace the retired Liam Sheedy.

Cahill has also held discussions with Waterford officials about possibly extending his original two-year term.

