The Tyrone county board has described their departing senior football management team as a gift to the county.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have stepped down after four years in charge.

In their first year, the pair led Tyrone to just a fourth ever All Ireland title.

County chair Martin Sludden says the tandem has left the Tyrone panel in a very good place.

In hurling, Darren Gleeson is set to be named as the new manager of the Laois senior team.