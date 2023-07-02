Advertisement
Sport

Lixnaw win Senior Hurling Championship Group A

Jul 2, 2023 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Lixnaw win Senior Hurling Championship Group A
Lixnaw have won Group A of the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

They've done so with a 1-22 to 1-13 victory over Ballyduff

Lixnaw started the better, putting over the first 3 points. They had opened up a 9 points to 3 advantage as they made full use of the strong breeze.

When Shane Conway put over his 8th point it was 14 to 3 after 26 minutes. They were ahead by 15 points to 5 at the break.

After Ballyduff put over 5 of the next 6 points the gap was down to 6 at 16 to 10. That hard work to battle back was undone somewhat when an Aodan Shanahan effort from long distance evaded everyone and found its way to the next to put Lixnaw 9 clear. A Kevin Goulding goal 10 minutes from time meant a 7 point deficit at 1-18 to 1-11. The gap was 9 at the end.

