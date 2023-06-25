Lixnaw win against Ballyheigue

Lixnaw have won against Ballyheigue in the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship, by 3-16 to 0-14.

It was 1 point apiece after 5 minutes, Lixnaw opening up a 4 to 1 advantage after 12 minutes. Shane Conway made it 6 to 2 after 20 minutes with his fifth point of the encounter. Lixnaw stayed on top, and were 6 ahead at the break; 9 points to 3.

Goals from Shane Conway and Colin Sheehy early in the second period put them out of reach at 2-10 to 3 points. Colin Sheehy added another goal for Lixnaw who were never in danger. Lixnaw cruised to an 11 point win.

